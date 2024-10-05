Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Mumbai's first fully underground metro line on Saturday, overseeing several development projects. He will also disburse significant funds to farmers and launch various initiatives aimed at enhancing agriculture and infrastructure in Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on Saturday to inaugurate the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Mumbai Metro Line 3, marking the city's first fully underground metro line.

During his tour, he will also oversee the inauguration and Bhoomipujan of several other development projects in Mumbai.

A 12.69-kilometre segment of the Mumbai Metro Line 3, connecting Aarey JVLR and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), will be partially opened.

Moreover, the event will be attended by Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, along with other dignitaries.

PM Modi will arrive at the BKC metro station for the flagging-off ceremony of Line 3 and will experience a ride from BKC to Santacruz metro station before returning to BKC. During the journey, he will interact with Laadki Bahin beneficiaries, students, and workers aboard the train.

The Prime Minister will also launch a mobile app, MetroConnect3, designed to enhance the travel experience with modern features.

The Prime Minister will also unveil a coffee table book showcasing the journey of Mumbai's underground metro. The book contains a collection of stunning visuals that chronicle the metro's development.

“It's a momentous day for Mumbaikars tomorrow! We're honoured that the Hon'ble Prime Minister is inaugurating Metro Line 3. This milestone ushers in a new era of seamless travel, transforming our city's landscape and making daily commutes easier and more efficient," said Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of MMRC.

For farmers, the Prime Minister will disburse the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi, worth approximately ₹20,000 crore, to around 9.4 crore farmers. This instalment will bring the total funds disbursed under PM-KISAN to about ₹3.45 lakh crore.

The Prime Minister will also launch the 5th instalment of the NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana, which will disburse approximately ₹2,000 crore.

Additionally, PM Modi will dedicate more than 7,500 projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), valued at over ₹1,920 crore. These projects include custom hiring centres, primary processing units, warehouses, sorting and grading units, cold storage, and post-harvest management facilities.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate 9,200 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) with a combined turnover of approximately ₹1,300 crore.

Furthermore, PM Modi will launch the Unified Genomic Chip for cattle and indigenous sex-sorted semen technology.

In addition, the Prime Minister will dedicate five solar parks with a total capacity of 19 MW across Maharashtra under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana - 2.0. He will also honour beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension from Chheda Nagar to Anand Nagar, Thane, a project worth ₹3,310 crore that will provide seamless connectivity from South Mumbai to Thane.

The Prime Minister will also initiate Phase-1 of the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project, worth around ₹2,550 crore. This project includes the construction of arterial roads, bridges, flyovers, underpasses, and integrated utility infrastructure.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a new administrative building for Thane Municipal Corporation, to be constructed at approximately ₹700 crore. This high-rise building will centralise most municipal offices, providing greater convenience to the citizens of Thane.