Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, worth around ₹12,600 crores. The metro line 2A connecting Dahisar East and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 Km long, while metro line 7 connecting Andheri E - Dahisar E (red line) is around 16.5 Km long. The phase II has been extended by 9 km covering 8 stations from Andheri West to Valani. The two Metro lines will have a new interchange station at Gundavali in Andheri East and Andheri West.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, worth around ₹12,600 crores. The metro line 2A connecting Dahisar East and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 Km long, while metro line 7 connecting Andheri E - Dahisar E (red line) is around 16.5 Km long. The phase II has been extended by 9 km covering 8 stations from Andheri West to Valani. The two Metro lines will have a new interchange station at Gundavali in Andheri East and Andheri West.
Metro Line 2A
This metro line will connect Dahisar East and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 Km long. The line 2A has a total of 17 stations which includeAndheri (West), Pahadi Goregaon, Lower Malad, Malad (West), Eksar, Mandapeshwar, Kandarpada, Upper Dahisar and Dahisar (East), Lower Oshiwara, Oshiwara, Goregaon (West), Valnai, Dahanukarwadi, Kandivali (West), Pahadi Eksar, Borivali (West).
Metro Line 2A
This metro line will connect Dahisar East and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 Km long. The line 2A has a total of 17 stations which includeAndheri (West), Pahadi Goregaon, Lower Malad, Malad (West), Eksar, Mandapeshwar, Kandarpada, Upper Dahisar and Dahisar (East), Lower Oshiwara, Oshiwara, Goregaon (West), Valnai, Dahanukarwadi, Kandivali (West), Pahadi Eksar, Borivali (West).
Metro Line 7
The metro line 7 will be connecting Andheri East - Dahisar East (red line) is around 16.5 Km long.The metro line 7 has a total of 13 stations which includes Gundavali, Mogra, Jogeshwari (East), Goregaon (East), Aarey, Dindoshi, Kurar, Akurli, Poisar, Magathane, Devipada, RashtriyaUdyan, and Ovaripada.
Metro Line 7
The metro line 7 will be connecting Andheri East - Dahisar East (red line) is around 16.5 Km long.The metro line 7 has a total of 13 stations which includes Gundavali, Mogra, Jogeshwari (East), Goregaon (East), Aarey, Dindoshi, Kurar, Akurli, Poisar, Magathane, Devipada, RashtriyaUdyan, and Ovaripada.
During the visit, PM Modi will also launch MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1). The app will facilitate ease of travel, can be shown at the entry gates of metro stations and supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI. The National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) will initially be used in metro corridors and can be extended to other modes of mass public transit including local trains and buses as well. Commuters will not need to carry multiple cards or cash; the NCMC card will enable quick, contactless, digital transactions, thereby easing the process with a seamless experience, according to the PMO statement.
During the visit, PM Modi will also launch MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1). The app will facilitate ease of travel, can be shown at the entry gates of metro stations and supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI. The National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) will initially be used in metro corridors and can be extended to other modes of mass public transit including local trains and buses as well. Commuters will not need to carry multiple cards or cash; the NCMC card will enable quick, contactless, digital transactions, thereby easing the process with a seamless experience, according to the PMO statement.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.