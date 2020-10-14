Mumbai metro rail services allowed to restart from tomorrow: Maharashtra govt

Maharashtra government today announced that metro rail services can operate in Mumbai from tomorrow, 15 October, in a graded manner with precautions.

The announcement came amid several other relaxations under the state government's fresh 'Begin Again' guidelines for the month of October amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Among other relaxations, the state government also announced re-opening of government and private libraries.

It also allowed business-to-business exhibitions from tomorrow outside containment zones.

Local weekly bazars, including that of animals, will also be allowed to reopen outside containment zones.

With an aim to reduce crowd, markets and shops will be allowed to remain open for two additional hours till 9 pm from tomorrow.

Significantly, the government has decided to do away stamping with indelible ink for domestic passengers arriving at different airports after COVID-19 testing.

Similarly, the health check up and stamping of passengers at railway stations will also be stopped.

However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions in the state will remain closed for students and regular class activity will also not ber permitted till October-end, the state government added.

Apart from this, city's lifeline, the Mumbai local trains are also gradually operating for certain services. At present, people employed in essential services, Mumbai's dabbawalas and staff of foreign consulates and high commissions have been allowed to travel in local trains.

Moreover, Indian Railways' Western Railway zone has decided to run 194 additional trains for people engaged in essential services as notified by the Maharashtra government from tomorrow.

The decision was taken in order to maintain social distancing and avoid overcrowding amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra remained below 10,000 on the second consecutive day on Tuesday, state health department said.

A day after reporting 7,089 COVID-19 cases, the state has added 8,522 new infections, taking the total tally to 15,43,837, it said.

With 187 deaths, the cumulative toll went up to 40,701, a health official said.

A total of 15,356 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 12,97,252.

The state is now left with 2,05,415 active cases.

With 1,325 new cases, Mumbai city's tally rose to 2,32,391, while the fatality count increased by 38 to 9,507, the health department said.

With agency inputs

