Mumbai Metro shares an update on Colaba-SEEPZ rail line 3. Read here

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Friday notified that the much awaited Colaba-SEEPZ Metro rail line-3 may take another two to two-and-a-half years to complete as several works, as some part of the tunnel boring work as well construction of stations, are still pending, according to news agency PTI report.

This comes following a notification shared by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) earlier this month which said that the first train of the 32-km-long Colaba-Seepz underground Metro-3 corridor is expected to arrive in the city by March end. The MMRC had said the first train of eight coaches would arrive from its manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh and thereafter a trial run of 10,000 km for Metro-3 will commence, according to Hindustan Times report.

As Mumbai's first underground metro line, it is expected to provide connectivity to the city airport from south Mumbai and western suburbs, and reduce the burden on the suburban locals. SVR Srinivas MMRDA metropolitan commissioner said, "Mumbai metro line 3 will take at least another two to two-and-a-half years to complete as a lot of works remain other than the depot."

"Another 1.5 km-long tunnel boring work on the 33.5 km line is pending, apart from construction of the stations and other works like signalling, telecommunications, overhead wires, and control center, among other things," he added.

It is important to note that the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government had earlier decided to shift the Metro car shed from Aarey Colony to suburban Kanjurmarg, delaying the ambitious underground metro line project. The previous BJP-led dispensation had decided to construct the car shed for the Mumbai Metro line 3 at Aarey Colony in the western suburbs, despite opposition from environmentalists and activists to the vast tree-cutting for the project. However, the present Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government took a decision to shift the car shed from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg.

(With inputs from agencies)

