Mumbai Metro shares an update on Colaba-SEEPZ rail line 3. Read here

This comes following a notification shared by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) earlier this month which said that the first train of the 32-km-long Colaba-Seepz underground Metro-3 corridor is expected to arrive in the city by March end. The MMRC had said the first train of eight coaches would arrive from its manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh and thereafter a trial run of 10,000 km for Metro-3 will commence, according to Hindustan Times report.