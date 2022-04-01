Mumbai Metro shares an update on Colaba-SEEPZ rail line 3. Read here

Mumbai Metro shares an update on Colaba-SEEPZ rail line 3. Read here2 min read . 12:09 PM IST
- The Mumbai Metro rail-3 underground project may take at least two more years to complete, a senior official of the MMRDA has said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Friday notified that the much awaited Colaba-SEEPZ Metro rail line-3 may take another two to two-and-a-half years to complete as several works, as some part of the tunnel boring work as well construction of stations, are still pending, according to news agency PTI report.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Friday notified that the much awaited Colaba-SEEPZ Metro rail line-3 may take another two to two-and-a-half years to complete as several works, as some part of the tunnel boring work as well construction of stations, are still pending, according to news agency PTI report.
This comes following a notification shared by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) earlier this month which said that the first train of the 32-km-long Colaba-Seepz underground Metro-3 corridor is expected to arrive in the city by March end. The MMRC had said the first train of eight coaches would arrive from its manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh and thereafter a trial run of 10,000 km for Metro-3 will commence, according to Hindustan Times report.
This comes following a notification shared by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) earlier this month which said that the first train of the 32-km-long Colaba-Seepz underground Metro-3 corridor is expected to arrive in the city by March end. The MMRC had said the first train of eight coaches would arrive from its manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh and thereafter a trial run of 10,000 km for Metro-3 will commence, according to Hindustan Times report.
As Mumbai's first underground metro line, it is expected to provide connectivity to the city airport from south Mumbai and western suburbs, and reduce the burden on the suburban locals. SVR Srinivas MMRDA metropolitan commissioner said, "Mumbai metro line 3 will take at least another two to two-and-a-half years to complete as a lot of works remain other than the depot."
As Mumbai's first underground metro line, it is expected to provide connectivity to the city airport from south Mumbai and western suburbs, and reduce the burden on the suburban locals. SVR Srinivas MMRDA metropolitan commissioner said, "Mumbai metro line 3 will take at least another two to two-and-a-half years to complete as a lot of works remain other than the depot."
"Another 1.5 km-long tunnel boring work on the 33.5 km line is pending, apart from construction of the stations and other works like signalling, telecommunications, overhead wires, and control center, among other things," he added.
"Another 1.5 km-long tunnel boring work on the 33.5 km line is pending, apart from construction of the stations and other works like signalling, telecommunications, overhead wires, and control center, among other things," he added.
It is important to note that the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government had earlier decided to shift the Metro car shed from Aarey Colony to suburban Kanjurmarg, delaying the ambitious underground metro line project. The previous BJP-led dispensation had decided to construct the car shed for the Mumbai Metro line 3 at Aarey Colony in the western suburbs, despite opposition from environmentalists and activists to the vast tree-cutting for the project. However, the present Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government took a decision to shift the car shed from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg.
It is important to note that the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government had earlier decided to shift the Metro car shed from Aarey Colony to suburban Kanjurmarg, delaying the ambitious underground metro line project. The previous BJP-led dispensation had decided to construct the car shed for the Mumbai Metro line 3 at Aarey Colony in the western suburbs, despite opposition from environmentalists and activists to the vast tree-cutting for the project. However, the present Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government took a decision to shift the car shed from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!