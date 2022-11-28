Mumbai Metro timings extended. Check details here

Mumbai Metro timings extended. Check details here1 min read . 09:40 AM IST
- Mumbai Metro: The first metro train will be available at 5.30 am
Mumbai Metro will extend the operational hours starting today. The first metro train will be available at 5.30 am and the last metro train will be available from Versova at 11.20 pm and from Ghatkopar at 11.45 pm from Monday onwards.
"MumbaiMetroOne extends train operations from Monday, 28th November 2022. The first train will depart at 05:30 am from both Versova and Ghatkopar. The last train from Versova will depart at 11:20 pm and from Ghatkopar at 11:45 pm," Mumbai Metro informed the commuters via a tweet.
Mumbai Metro One has launched its self-service WhatsApp eTicketing on the 24th of November 2022. Commuters can now book from anywhere, anytime. The 'no-radius' booking enables one to book tickets from the confines of their home.
1) Send a 'Hi' to initiate a chat with the Mumbai Metro One Phone No 91 9670008889
2) You will receive an e-ticket booking link (it's valid for 5 minutes)
3) To go contactless, open the Whatsapp chat and get redirected to the E-ticket gateway page
4) You can choose the options of Journey Route and Journey Type (Single or Return)
5) You can choose among the multiple payment options
6) Once the payment gets done, you shall receive a metro E-ticket on your WhatsApp number
7) Click the link to open the E-ticket
8) Scan the same at any AFC or touchpoints and commence your journey
