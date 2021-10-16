The Mumbai Metro One will be extending the operating hours of the train services from October 17, Monday. Passengers will be able to board the Mumbai metro from 6:30 am onwards, according to a report by Livemint's sister organisation Hindustan Times.

As per the latest schedule by the Mumbai Metro, the first train from Ghatkopar metro station will depart for Versova at 6:30 am instead of 7:15 am. Whereas the last train from Ghatkopar to Versova will depart at 10:55 pm instead of 10:15 pm.

Besides, Mumbai Metro has also increased daily train trips to ensure commuter comfort. According to a statement by the Mumbai Metro One, the frequency will be 4.5 minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during off-peak hours. The metro stations will open 15 minutes before the departure of the first train at Ghatkopar and Vikrolo railway stations.

During the pre-pandemic period, Mumbai Metro One used to operate 400 train services on weekdays between Ghatkopar and Versova railway stations.

The Versova – Andheri – Ghatkopar corridor extends from Versova to Ghatkopar. The route length is 11.4 km long with 12 stations and a depot at D N Nagar en route. The Mumbai Metro One's train capacity is 1,500 commuters in four coach trains. The fare from Ghatkopar to Versova is ₹40 for a single journey.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.