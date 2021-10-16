OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai metro to extend operation hours, increase frequency from Oct 17. Details here
Listen to this article

The Mumbai Metro One will be extending the operating hours of the train services from October 17, Monday. Passengers will be able to board the Mumbai metro from 6:30 am onwards, according to a report by Livemint's sister organisation Hindustan Times. 

As per the latest schedule by the Mumbai Metro, the first train from Ghatkopar metro station will depart for Versova at 6:30 am instead of 7:15 am. Whereas the last train from Ghatkopar to Versova will depart at 10:55 pm instead of 10:15 pm.

Besides, Mumbai Metro has also increased daily train trips to ensure commuter comfort. According to a statement by the Mumbai Metro One, the frequency will be 4.5 minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during off-peak hours. The metro stations will open 15 minutes before the departure of the first train at Ghatkopar and Vikrolo railway stations.

During the pre-pandemic period, Mumbai Metro One used to operate 400 train services on weekdays between Ghatkopar and Versova railway stations.

The Versova – Andheri – Ghatkopar corridor extends from Versova to Ghatkopar. The route length is 11.4 km long with 12 stations and a depot at D N Nagar en route. The Mumbai Metro One's train capacity is 1,500 commuters in four coach trains. The fare from Ghatkopar to Versova is 40 for a single journey.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout