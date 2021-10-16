This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mumbai Metro one: Passengers will be able to board the Mumbai metro from 6:30 am onwards
The first train from Ghatkopar metro station will depart for Versova at 6:30 am instead of 7:15 am
The Mumbai Metro One will be extending the operating hours of the train services from October 17, Monday. Passengers will be able to board the Mumbai metro from 6:30 am onwards, according to a report by Livemint's sister organisation Hindustan Times.
As per the latest schedule by the Mumbai Metro, the first train from Ghatkopar metro station will depart for Versova at 6:30 am instead of 7:15 am. Whereas the last train from Ghatkopar to Versova will depart at 10:55 pm instead of 10:15 pm.
Besides, Mumbai Metro has also increased daily train trips to ensure commuter comfort. According to a statement by the Mumbai Metro One, the frequency will be 4.5 minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during off-peak hours. The metro stations will open 15 minutes before the departure of the first train at Ghatkopar and Vikrolo railway stations.
During the pre-pandemic period, Mumbai Metro One used to operate 400 train services on weekdays between Ghatkopar and Versova railway stations.
The Versova – Andheri – Ghatkopar corridor extends from Versova to Ghatkopar. The route length is 11.4 km long with 12 stations and a depot at D N Nagar en route. The Mumbai Metro One's train capacity is 1,500 commuters in four coach trains. The fare from Ghatkopar to Versova is ₹40 for a single journey.
