Home >News >India >Mumbai Metro-1 to increase operating hours from today
Mumbai Metro resumed its operations in mid October, months after they were halted in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Mumbai Metro-1 to increase operating hours from today

1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Written By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Mumbai Metro to increase operating hours by 40-45 minutes starting today
  • The over 11-km line connects Ghatkopar in northeast Mumbai with Versova to the northwest West.

Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL) will extend its operating hours from today (December 14). Mumbai Metro services will increase by 40 minutes in the morning and 45 minutes in the evening. MMOPL runs the Metro One (Versova-Ghatkopar) corridor.

"Mumbai Metro One extends timing of its train operations. First and last train from Versova will be at 0750 and 2050 hrs; & from Ghatkopar at 0815 and 2115 hrs, respectively. Stations will open 15 minutes prior to the departure of the first train," Mumbai Metro said in a tweet.

Mumbai Metro resumed its operations in mid October, months after they were halted in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19. The Metro reopened with caution putting into place a series of measures such as thermal scanners and sanitisers among others to enable commuters to adhere to COVID social distancing protocols.

The over 11-km line connects Ghatkopar in northeast Mumbai with Versova to the northwest West.

Currently, 50,000 commuters are travelling on the metro on weekdays. Before the pandemic, the ridership was more than 4 lakh on weekdays.

