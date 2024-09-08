Mumbai Metro update: Good news for late-night pandal hoppers! Services extended during Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 celebration

Mumbai Metro Rail extends operational hours until 17 September 2024 to facilitate late-night travel for devotees during Ganesh Utsav. The last train from Versova to Ghatkopar will leave at 12:10 am, ensuring safer travel for those visiting Ganesha pandals.

Livemint
Published8 Sep 2024, 10:09 AM IST
Mumbai Metro has extended its operational time during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
Mumbai Metro has extended its operational time during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Mumbai Metro has extended its operational hours to ease devotees' travel during late-night pandal hopping. During Ganesh Utsav, grand Ganesha pandals are installed in different parts of the city, making Mumbai significantly vibrant.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi: 7 celebs, including SRK and Kartik, visit Lalbaugcha Raja

Most people prefer to visit the pandals late at night. Extended Mumbai Metro train service hours would ensure the safer travel of devotees in the city. The extended operational hours will remain in effect until 17 September 2024, according to a social media post by Mumbai Metro.

“Mumbai Metro One extends operational hours for Ganesh Utsav until 17th September 2024. Accordingly, the last train will depart from Versova towards Ghatkopar at 12.10 am. and from Ghatkopar towards Versova at 12.40 am,” read a post by Mumbai Metro on X.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi Special: 5 ways to welcome financial prosperity into your life

Mumbai Metro late-night services extended on THESE key routes

In another update on social media, Mumbai Metro shared information about the key routes on which rail services will be operational for longer durations at night during the Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 festival. In addition to the Ghatkopar-Versova route, Mumbai metro services will also operate for longer durations at night between Andheri West and Gundavali terminals.

Also Read | First look of Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi: Video

“To accommodate the increased number of late-night commuters and festival-goers, the last metro service from both Andheri West and Gundavali terminals will be extended from 11:00 PM to 11:30 PM between September 11 and September 17, 2024. This extension aims to help citizens returning home from the festival,” read an X post by Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd.

 

Mumbai Metro rail services revised for Ganesh Chaturthi Festival 2024

Following are the details of the revised timing of Mumbai Metro services on key routes:

1. Gundavali to Andheri (West) at 22:20 Hrs, 22:39 Hrs, 22:50 Hrs & 23:00 Hrs (4 Trips)

2. Andheri (West) to Gundavali at 22:20 Hrs, 22:40 Hrs, 22:50 Hrs & 23:00 Hrs (4 Trips)

3. Gundavali to Dahisar (East) at 23:15 Hrs & 23:30 Hrs (2 Trips)

4. Andheri (West) to Dahisar (East) at 23:15 Hrs & 23:30 Hrs (2 Trips)

5. Dahisar (East) to Andheri (West) at 22:53 Hrs, 23:12 Hrs, 23:22 Hrs & 23:33 Hrs (4 Trips)

6. Dahisar (East) to Gundavali at 22:57 Hrs, 23:17 Hrs, 23:27 Hrs & 23:36 Hrs (4 Trips)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Sep 2024, 10:09 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMumbai Metro update: Good news for late-night pandal hoppers! Services extended during Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 celebration

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.00-384.00
      Chennai
      73,310.00-578.00
      Delhi
      73,460.00-68.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.00285.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue