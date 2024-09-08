Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Mumbai Metro has extended its operational hours to ease devotees' travel during late-night pandal hopping. During Ganesh Utsav, grand Ganesha pandals are installed in different parts of the city, making Mumbai significantly vibrant.

Most people prefer to visit the pandals late at night. Extended Mumbai Metro train service hours would ensure the safer travel of devotees in the city. The extended operational hours will remain in effect until 17 September 2024, according to a social media post by Mumbai Metro.

“Mumbai Metro One extends operational hours for Ganesh Utsav until 17th September 2024. Accordingly, the last train will depart from Versova towards Ghatkopar at 12.10 am. and from Ghatkopar towards Versova at 12.40 am,” read a post by Mumbai Metro on X.

Mumbai Metro late-night services extended on THESE key routes In another update on social media, Mumbai Metro shared information about the key routes on which rail services will be operational for longer durations at night during the Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 festival. In addition to the Ghatkopar-Versova route, Mumbai metro services will also operate for longer durations at night between Andheri West and Gundavali terminals.

“To accommodate the increased number of late-night commuters and festival-goers, the last metro service from both Andheri West and Gundavali terminals will be extended from 11:00 PM to 11:30 PM between September 11 and September 17, 2024. This extension aims to help citizens returning home from the festival,” read an X post by Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd.

Mumbai Metro rail services revised for Ganesh Chaturthi Festival 2024

Following are the details of the revised timing of Mumbai Metro services on key routes:

1. Gundavali to Andheri (West) at 22:20 Hrs, 22:39 Hrs, 22:50 Hrs & 23:00 Hrs (4 Trips)

2. Andheri (West) to Gundavali at 22:20 Hrs, 22:40 Hrs, 22:50 Hrs & 23:00 Hrs (4 Trips)

3. Gundavali to Dahisar (East) at 23:15 Hrs & 23:30 Hrs (2 Trips)

4. Andheri (West) to Dahisar (East) at 23:15 Hrs & 23:30 Hrs (2 Trips)

5. Dahisar (East) to Andheri (West) at 22:53 Hrs, 23:12 Hrs, 23:22 Hrs & 23:33 Hrs (4 Trips)