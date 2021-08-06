The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is set to start the lottery process for the allotment of low-cost houses in August this year.

According to the Hindustan Times report, the advertisement process for 8,205 low-cost houses would be released on August 23. And, the computerised draw would be held on October 14 this year.

The houses would be situated in areas like Virar, Mira Road, Shirdhon, Khoni, Gotheghar, and Vengurla.

Maharashtra's housing minister Jitendra Awhad told the media they have decided to keep 97% of the houses for the economically weaker section (EWS) and the lower income group (LIG).

Families under the economically weaker section (EWS) have income is less than ₹25,000 per month. The lower-income group (LIG) are those whose family income is in the range of ₹25,000- ₹50,000 monthly.

The middle-income group (MIG) comes in the salary range of ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 while the higher income group (HIG) are those, whose family income is more than ₹75,000 monthly.

The housing minister further said that Mhada planning to construct 10,000 houses in cities like Nashik, Nagpur, Amravati, Pune, and Aurangabad.

Mhada lottery scheme: How to register?

1. Select the scheme board available

2. Create a user account for Mhada Lottery or login if you already have a username registered

3. Fill in the required details

4. Click on submit button

5. Enter the OTP that you have received via SMS/EMAIL on your registered mobile number/email

