Mumbai MLA hostel caterer’s licence suspended after Shiv Sena leader assaults staff over ‘stale’ food complaint

The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has suspended the licence of a caterer that serves food at the canteen of an MLA hostel in Mumbai. The suspension came after a video went viral on social media, showing a Shiv Sena MLA assaulting a canteen staff for allegedly serving stale food.

The contractor, Ajanta Caterers, had violated provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, the FDA said in its suspension order on Wednesday.

The regulator further said that the violations were found when it conducted an inspection at the Akashwani MLA hostel on Wednesday.

Starting Thursday, Ajanta Caterers has been directed to stop serving food and cease operations at the hostel premises.

Shiv Sena MLA slaps canteen staff The FDA's investigation came after a viral video footage showed Buldhana MLA Sanjay Gaikwad slapping and punching an employee at the MLAs' hostel canteen for serving “stale food”.

While the authorities launched the probe, the action received widespread condemnation from government and opposition, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis denouncing the act.

The CM said such behaviour sends a "wrong message" about legislators misusing their power.

The Mumbai canteen viral video shows Buldhana MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, wearing a vest and a towel, confronting the canteen contractor and forcing him to smell a packet of dal before slapping and punching him.

The contractor falls on the floor due to the impact, and as he tries to get up, the MLA continues with the assault.

Gaikwad, however, remained defiant and said he doesn't regret his action.

"I will not apologise. Whatever the CM and Deputy CM said is their duty. I respect their words, but they also said that there should be an inquiry into the hotel. I have no regrets. I was about to consume poison; others cannot understand this, so I have no regrets for what I did," the Shiv Sena MLA told reporters on Wednesday.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials took food samples from the Akashvani MLA canteen.