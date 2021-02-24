Mumbai: MMRDA approves 12.96k cr budget for 2021-22

Mumbai: MMRDA approves ₹12.96k cr budget for 2021-222 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 12:25 AM IST
- The budget has made sizable provisions for metro projects, flyovers, Mumbai Tran-Harbour Link Project, MUTP and MUIP, as well as metro staff housing
- The authority also allocated ₹100 crore for late Balasaheb Thackeray's memorial and ₹260 crore for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's memorial, MMRDA said
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Tuesday approved its ₹12,969.35 crore budget for 2021-22.
The budget, presented in the 150th meeting of the planning and executing authority for Mumbai Metropolitan Region, has made sizable provisions for metro projects, flyovers, Mumbai Tran-Harbour Link Project (MTHL), MUTP and MUIP, as well as metro staff housing.
The budget has provided an amount of ₹4,571.25 crore for Metro railway projects, including ₹250 crore for Colaba- Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor, ₹700.65 crore for Dahisar to DN Nagar Metro-2A corridor and ₹999.45 crore for Dahisar (East) to Andheri (East) Metro-7 corridor, the release said.
It said commercial operations of Metro-2A and Metro-7 are likely to begin this year and, hence, the two lines have been provided an outlay of ₹700.65 crore and ₹999.45 crore respectively.
The MMRDA release said ₹329.30 crore has been earmarked for Metro Bhawan and Metro employees' housing, ₹120.20 crore for the Mono railway project, ₹2900.35 crore for Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project, ₹60 crore for Bandra Kurla Complex, ₹405 crore for Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) and ₹776.85 crore for the extended Mumbai Urban Infrastructure Project (MUIP).
"The authority also allocated ₹100 crore for late Balasaheb Thackeray's memorial and ₹260 crore for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's memorial," the MMRDA release said.
In the meeting, the authority also approved extension of DN Nagar to Mankhurd 2-B metro corridor till Mandala, as well as an interchange for line 2B and Metro-7 corridor.
In the budget for 2021-22, expenditure of ₹12,969.35 crore is expected and an amount of ₹9,833.75 crore is expected to be received, according to the release.
The budget outlay for 2021-22 is 3270.20 crore as compared to the ₹15819.45 crore for 2020-21, it added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
