Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai: MMRDA approves 12.96k cr budget for 2021-22
MMRDA said commercial operations of Metro-2A and Metro-7 are likely to begin this year

Mumbai: MMRDA approves 12.96k cr budget for 2021-22

2 min read . 12:25 AM IST PTI

  • The budget has made sizable provisions for metro projects, flyovers, Mumbai Tran-Harbour Link Project, MUTP and MUIP, as well as metro staff housing
  • The authority also allocated 100 crore for late Balasaheb Thackeray's memorial and 260 crore for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's memorial, MMRDA said

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Tuesday approved its 12,969.35 crore budget for 2021-22.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Tuesday approved its 12,969.35 crore budget for 2021-22.

The budget, presented in the 150th meeting of the planning and executing authority for Mumbai Metropolitan Region, has made sizable provisions for metro projects, flyovers, Mumbai Tran-Harbour Link Project (MTHL), MUTP and MUIP, as well as metro staff housing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Feels like homecoming: Jaishankar to Indian diaspora in Mauritius

1 min read . 23 Feb 2021

Covid-19: UK govt sticks to vaccine target even as pace of rollout drops

1 min read . 23 Feb 2021

Airline bookings surge, buoyed by UK's plans to reopen travel

3 min read . 23 Feb 2021

Uttarakhand flash floods: CM Rawat thanks Modi for extending helping hand

1 min read . 23 Feb 2021

The budget, presented in the 150th meeting of the planning and executing authority for Mumbai Metropolitan Region, has made sizable provisions for metro projects, flyovers, Mumbai Tran-Harbour Link Project (MTHL), MUTP and MUIP, as well as metro staff housing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Feels like homecoming: Jaishankar to Indian diaspora in Mauritius

1 min read . 23 Feb 2021

Covid-19: UK govt sticks to vaccine target even as pace of rollout drops

1 min read . 23 Feb 2021

Airline bookings surge, buoyed by UK's plans to reopen travel

3 min read . 23 Feb 2021

Uttarakhand flash floods: CM Rawat thanks Modi for extending helping hand

1 min read . 23 Feb 2021
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The budget has provided an amount of 4,571.25 crore for Metro railway projects, including 250 crore for Colaba- Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor, 700.65 crore for Dahisar to DN Nagar Metro-2A corridor and 999.45 crore for Dahisar (East) to Andheri (East) Metro-7 corridor, the release said.

It said commercial operations of Metro-2A and Metro-7 are likely to begin this year and, hence, the two lines have been provided an outlay of 700.65 crore and 999.45 crore respectively.

The MMRDA release said 329.30 crore has been earmarked for Metro Bhawan and Metro employees' housing, 120.20 crore for the Mono railway project, 2900.35 crore for Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project, 60 crore for Bandra Kurla Complex, 405 crore for Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) and 776.85 crore for the extended Mumbai Urban Infrastructure Project (MUIP).

"The authority also allocated 100 crore for late Balasaheb Thackeray's memorial and 260 crore for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's memorial," the MMRDA release said.

In the meeting, the authority also approved extension of DN Nagar to Mankhurd 2-B metro corridor till Mandala, as well as an interchange for line 2B and Metro-7 corridor.

In the budget for 2021-22, expenditure of 12,969.35 crore is expected and an amount of 9,833.75 crore is expected to be received, according to the release.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The budget outlay for 2021-22 is 3270.20 crore as compared to the 15819.45 crore for 2020-21, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.