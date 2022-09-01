Mumbai: MNS men hit elderly women, hurl abuses; police to take strict action1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 06:51 PM IST
- The woman's medical examination has been conducted, and action will be taken very soon, Mumbai police said
Listen to this article
In a shameful event, a man was seen physically abusing an elderly woman in Mumbai's Kamathipura area over an argument regarding installation of a bamboo stick (for an advertisement) in front of her shop. The video of the incident has gone viral. Noting it to be a non-cognisable offense, the Mumbai Police has already registered a case.