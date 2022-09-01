Mumbai: MNS men hit elderly women, hurl abuses; police to take strict action

Mumbai: MNS men hit elderly women, hurl abuses; police to take strict action1 min read . 06:51 PM IST
- The woman's medical examination has been conducted, and action will be taken very soon, Mumbai police said
In a shameful event, a man was seen physically abusing an elderly woman in Mumbai's Kamathipura area over an argument regarding installation of a bamboo stick (for an advertisement) in front of her shop. The video of the incident has gone viral. Noting it to be a non-cognisable offense, the Mumbai Police has already registered a case.
The incident reportedly happened on August 28 and following which, the Mumbai Police registered a case. The accused man identified as Vinod Argile is said to be a member of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).
The woman's medical examination has been conducted, and action will be taken very soon, police have said.
Apparently, a few members of the MNS were installing bamboo poles in the city's Mumba Devi area, but the elderly woman stop them from putting them up in front of her shop. This angered the MNS men and they started hurling abuses, a NDTV report said.
A local MNS leader has said the party does not support such acts. "Our senior leaders will take action against it. But the video being shown is incomplete," Keshav Mule, local ward chief, was quoted as saying by Free Press Journal.
