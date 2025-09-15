Mumbai monorail halts with passengers onboard due to technical fault; services restored

A monorail train came to an abrupt halt on tracks due to a "technical fault" in Mumbai on Monday morning, following which 17 passengers onboard were rescued, officials said, PTI reported.

However, the monorail has resumed its journey after the issue was resolved.

MMRDA said, “Services have now been fully normalised on both lines of Monorail. We regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their cooperation.”

The incident took place between the Antop Hill Bus Depot and GTBN monorail station in Wadala, PTI reported citing officials.

The incident was reported at 7.16 am due to some "technical fault," a civic official said, as per the information received from the Mumbai police control room.

The stranded passengers were rescued approximately 45 minutes after the incident, with all of them safely transferred to another monorail train, an official confirmed.

Attempts to reach the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), which operates the monorail service, were unsuccessful.

This marks the second such incident in recent weeks — last month, during heavy rainfall, two monorail trains were stranded at separate locations across the city, resulting in the rescue of hundreds of passengers.

Mumbai braces for more rainfall According to IMD Mumbai, intense to very intense spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely to continue in Mumbai and adjoining districts of Thane and Raigad.

The downpour disrupted traffic movement in multiple areas. The Mumbai Traffic Police, in the early hours of Monday, announced the closure of traffic at Andheri Subway due to one to one-and-a-half feet of accumulated rainwater.

"Due to one to one-and-a-half feet of rainwater accumulating at Andheri Subway (Andheri West), traffic there has been closed, and the traffic has been diverted via Gokhale Bridge," the Mumbai Traffic Police posted on X.