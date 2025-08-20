Mumbai Monorail Incident: Over 700 rescued amid heavy rainfall, passengers treated for suffocation, more | Top updates

Mumbai rains: Two overcrowded monorail trains in Mumbai were stopped after getting stuck on the elevated tracks between stations on Tuesday evening during heavy rainfall across the city. Over 700 passengers were rescued from the incidents.

Here are the top updates — How many passengers were rescued? According to officials, 582 passengers were rescued from a monorail train stuck between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park using snorkel ladders. Additionally, 200 others were evacuated from a different Monorail train that was successfully towed to the nearby Wadala station, PTI reported.

Of the 582 rescued passengers from the train stranded between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park, the suffocation of 23 passengers was treated onsite by the onboard doctor, and they were allowed to go. Two patients were taken to Sion Hospital. Meanwhile, Dr Mukesh, AMO at Sion Hospital, told ANI that two individuals, Kismat Kumar, 20 years old, and Vivek Sonavane, 28 years old, were treated as outpatients. Both are in stable condition.

How were the passengers rescued? Mumbai Fire Brigade Chief Ravindra Ambulgekar told PTI that the fire brigade team tried to rescue over 780 people from the Monorail trains. "People (passengers) were scared. Some of them were even ready to jump. We immediately placed jumping sheets on the ground under the tracks to prevent anyone from getting hurt in case any of them jumped off, and deployed officers into the coach to calm them. Our priority was to prevent panic from turning into tragedy," he said.

While referring to a similar incident in 2021, Ambugelkar said, “We kept in mind the fire incident during the last monorail rescue and ensured all precautions were in place this time."

He added, “Rescue teams broke open windows and forced the doors open to evacuate passengers, starting with women and senior citizens. Last preference was given to young men. Medical assistance was also mobilised on site.”

What did CM Devendra Fadnavis say? Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a post on X, shared details on the incident. “Due to some technical reason, a monorail is stuck between Chembur and Bhakti Park. MMRDA, the fire brigade, and the municipal corporation, all agencies, have reached the spot. The highest priority is being given to the safety of all passengers," Fadnavis wrote.

He further added, “Therefore, no one should worry or panic. All passengers will be safely evacuated. I request everyone to remain patient. I am in contact with the MMRDA Commissioner, the Municipal Commissioner, the police, and all relevant agencies. An inquiry will also be conducted into why this incident occurred.”

