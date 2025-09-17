Mumbai Monorail to suspend services from 20 September for major upgrades, says MMRDA

Mumbai Monorail operations will be halted indefinitely from 20 September to enable extensive system upgrades, signalling integration, and fleet refurbishment, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announced on Tuesday.

Why are Mumbai Monorail services being suspended? The temporary suspension will affect services along the entire 19.74-kilometre route between Chembur and Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk (Saat Rasta). According to the MMRDA, the move is necessary to carry out uninterrupted large-scale testing, installation of advanced signalling systems, and a full overhaul of ageing trains.

“This planned block will allow faster integration of new rolling stock, advanced CBTC signalling upgrades, and refurbishment of the existing fleet, ensuring safer, smoother, and more reliable operations for Mumbaikars,” the agency said in its official statement.

Currently, maintenance and upgrade work is restricted to a narrow 3.5-hour night-time window, when power lines are shut down and discharged. The authority explained that this timeframe is inadequate for comprehensive system checks and installation of modern infrastructure.

What upgrades are being introduced to Mumbai Monorail? The upcoming modernisation will focus on three critical areas:

Introduction of new rolling stock: Ten new train rakes are being procured under the ‘Make in India’ initiative from MEDHA, in partnership with SMH Rail. Of these, eight rakes have already been delivered, the ninth is undergoing inspection, and the tenth is in final assembly.

Advanced CBTC signalling system: The Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system is being indigenously developed in Hyderabad and will be deployed for the first time on Mumbai’s monorail. Wayside signalling work has been completed, and integrated testing is underway.

Fleet refurbishment and manpower training: Existing rakes will undergo full-scale refurbishment while staff will receive specialised training to prepare for future metro operations.

The MMRDA emphasised that these steps are aimed at making the network “safer, more dependable, and future-ready.”

Safety concerns after recent technical failures in Mumbai Monorail The decision to suspend services follows a series of technical glitches and passenger safety incidents in recent months.

On Monday, a monorail train abruptly stopped between Antop Hill Bus Depot and GTBN station in Wadala due to a technical snag, leaving 17 passengers stranded until they were safely rescued.

Earlier, on 19 August, heavy rains caused two separate breakdowns that left over 780 passengers stranded for several hours. In one case, 582 passengers were stuck near Mysore Colony station, while 200 others were trapped at Acharya Atre Nagar station. Emergency teams, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, faced significant challenges evacuating passengers amid the downpour.

Following these incidents, the MMRDA introduced immediate safety measures, such as de-boarding passengers from overcrowded trains at various stations to prevent overloading.

Inquiry committee to investigate failures The MMRDA confirmed it has formed a special committee to investigate the root causes of these recurring technical issues. The committee will conduct a detailed review of equipment, maintenance processes, and operational protocols to prevent similar disruptions in the future.

“We are committed to restoring public confidence in the monorail system,” said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, MMRDA Commissioner. “This suspension is a carefully thought-out step to make the service safer and more reliable.”

MMRDA appeals for public cooperation Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde urged Mumbaikars to cooperate during the transition period.

“With the cooperation of Mumbaikars, we will bring back the monorail in a stronger form,” Shinde said, stressing that the planned upgrades are essential for long-term sustainability.

The MMRDA has not provided a timeline for when services will resume but confirmed that work would continue round-the-clock until all installations and safety checks are completed.

Mumbai Monorail: India’s only system of its kind Launched in February 2014, Mumbai’s monorail remains India’s only operational monorail network. The first 8.26-kilometre stretch was opened that year, followed by an additional 11.28-kilometre extension in March 2019, completing the route from Chembur in the eastern suburbs to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk in the island city.

The system currently operates with just five active rakes, underscoring the urgency of adding new trains to meet rising commuter demand.

