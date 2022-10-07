Mumbai: Monsoon showers may drench city for next 24 hours, yellow alert issued

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and adjoining districts indicating moderate rainfall on Friday and Saturday. City will experience isolated thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds
Monsoon is overstaying its welcome in Mumbai this year with rains not taking a pause even though October has arrived. Mumbai is likely to receive rains for next 24 hours and monsoon is expected cause sporadic rains in city and surrounding regions till 15 October.
IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar indicating moderate rainfall on Friday and Saturday. The meteorological department predicts that the city will experience isolated thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds.
A yellow alert has also been issued for the nearby Thane district, according to the IMD. It has been predicted that isolated locations in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Pune, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, and Dhule may experience gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph For the next few days.
A tweet by @IndiaWeatherMan read, “Mumbai & surrounding areas will get showers next 24 hours. More rains likely next week. Monsoon staying at least till 15 October. #MumbaiRains"
Month of October in Mumbai is usually characterised with bright sunshine, relatively clear skies and rising temperature often referred to as ‘October Heat’. However, this year this year's situation is different. Even though the first week of October is coming to a close, there does not appear to be a significant increase in temperature as intermittent downpours continue to pelt parts of the suburban belt and the island city.
While the temperature in the commercial capital of the country spikes up ranging between 30 to 35 degrees Celsius in first week of October, IMD reported that the maximum temperature for Friday morning was 30 degrees Celsius.
