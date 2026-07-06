Mumbai monsoon woes worsen: IndiGo, Air India, Akasa, SpiceJet issue travel advisories

Heavy rainfall continued to disrupt flight operations at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday, with airport sources reporting 17 flight cancellations and 217 delays across arrivals and departures till 11:30 am.

The weather-related disruptions come as Mumbai remains under an India Meteorological Department (IMD) Red Alert, with the city witnessing intense rainfall and gusty winds.

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Airlines Issue Fresh Advisories

With no immediate improvement in weather conditions, several airlines issued fresh travel advisories, asking passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

Akasa Air said, "Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Pune and Goa, some flights across our network may be delayed."

The airline acknowledged the inconvenience caused to passengers, adding, "We realize that this may inconvenience your travel plans and seek your patience and understanding. While this situation is completely beyond our control, please rest assured that our teams are always ready to assist you."

Akasa Air also urged travellers to verify their flight status before commencing their journey to the airport.

IndiGo, SpiceJet And Air India Also Alert Passengers

IndiGo also cautioned passengers about possible disruptions, saying, "Bad weather over Mumbai may impact flight schedules." The airline added that it is closely monitoring the situation while assisting affected passengers.

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Budget carrier SpiceJet issued a similar advisory on X, writing, "#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected." The airline requested passengers to keep track of their flight status through its official website before travelling to the airport.

Air India also warned that adverse weather could affect operations, saying, "Adverse weather conditions may impact flight operations to and from Mumbai and Delhi."

Passengers Advised To Check Flight Status

With rain continuing to lash Mumbai and forecasts indicating more showers, airlines have urged passengers to stay updated through official channels and check the latest status of their flights before heading to the airport to avoid inconvenience.

The heavy rainfall has affected both arriving and departing flights, with airlines working to minimise disruptions while weather conditions remain unfavourable.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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