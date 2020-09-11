Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Mumbai: MSRTC adds 140 buses to cater to growing travel demand
People board a passenger bus during rush hour at a bus terminal, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Mumbai.

Mumbai: MSRTC adds 140 buses to cater to growing travel demand

1 min read . 12:59 PM IST PTI

  • These 140 buses are apart from the 400 that are already in operation in the region
  • MSRTC has resumed its inter-district operation from August 20, whereas its intra-district operation had re- started from May 22

In view of the increased travel demand from people, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has deployed 140 additional buses in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), its top official said on Friday.

In view of the increased travel demand from people, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has deployed 140 additional buses in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), its top official said on Friday.

These 140 buses are apart from the 400 that are already in operation in the region, Shekhar Channe, vice- chairman and managing director of the MSRTC told PTI.

These 140 buses are apart from the 400 that are already in operation in the region, Shekhar Channe, vice- chairman and managing director of the MSRTC told PTI.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Under the 'Mission Begin Again' unlocking process, the state government has allowed 30 per cent attendance at private offices. But although the travel demand in the region has increased due to it, the public transport facilities are falling short.

"The newly-introduced buses will be operated on various routes in the MMR considering the demand of the people. If required, more buses will be pressed into service," Channe said.

The MSRTC has resumed its inter-district operation from August 20, whereas its intra-district operation had re- started from May 22.

Channe said that presently there are 5,500 buses running on various routes across the state and over 5.5 lakh passengers are using the services everyday.

With a fleet of over 18,000 buses and nearly one lakh workforce, the MSRTC is one of the biggest road transport corporations in the country.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated