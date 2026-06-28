Mumbai Muharram procession turns scary after suspicious tablets leave one ill; man apprehended for distribution

A man was detained after allegedly handing out suspicious tablets during a Muharram procession in Mumbai, with one person falling ill after consuming one of the pills, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Byculla area of south Mumbai on Friday. After being taken into custody, the man told police that the tablets were painkillers, an official said, according to PTI.

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Authorities intervened after an individual who ingested one of the pills experienced vomiting and discomfort, prompting officers to stop any further distribution.

Police said the affected person is now out of danger.

"Around 4 am, a man named Salman fell ill with vomiting and stomach pain after consuming one of those capsules. Linking the case, police traced and arrested the suspect. He confessed it was a conspiracy to target the procession and cause mass harm. He had procured 50 kg of zinc phosphide and 30,000 empty capsules, filling them over the past 15 days while staying in Mumbai. His plan was to distribute them disguised as painkillers," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Central Zone-I, Jayant Meena stated, according to ANI.

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"Due to the alertness of the Mumbai Police, a major tragedy and possible mass casualty was averted. So far, 14,900 capsules have been seized, with the remaining capsules and chemicals still under investigation. The accused, who runs a paint business, sourced chemicals through his trade and ordered capsules online. His foreign travel links and possible associates in Mumbai are also being investigated" he added.

A case has been filed against the man at Byculla Police Station under Section 123 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with causing hurt by administering poison or other harmful substances with the intent to commit an offence. Further investigation into the matter is underway, the official said.

Man dies, woman hospitalised during Mumbai music event Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man lost his life and a woman was admitted to hospital after they allegedly consumed excessive alcohol during a music event in Mumbai in the early hours of June 7, police said.

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The incidents took place at the 'Klangkuenstler All Night Long' music show held at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai's Worli area, according to a Tardeo police official.

The official said the man and woman were attending the event and dancing when they allegedly drank large quantities of alcohol, including cocktails, leading to the medical emergency, as per PTI.

According to the official, the attendee's condition deteriorated during the event, following which he was immediately taken to Breach Candy Hospital in Malabar Hill. However, medical staff declared him dead when he arrived.

NDTV report citing sources indicated that police officers from the local jurisdiction had initially denied permission for the Worli event, citing the earlier Goregaon incident and raising concerns about public safety and crowd management. Despite these objections, higher-ranking authorities later approved the programme, the report noted.

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The event featured four liquor counters, all operating with authorisation from the state Excise Department. Held between 6 pm and 10 pm, the concert concluded as scheduled, with tickets reportedly priced at ₹4,000. Following the incident, officials have begun a detailed review of the permissions granted for the event, including licences related to alcohol sales and other regulatory clearances.

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched a detailed investigation into the incident. As part of the probe, at least eight people, including event organisers, are being questioned.

Also Read | Why a new bar or two opens every month in Mumbai

Investigators are also examining the organisers' financial records to determine whether tickets were illegally sold at inflated prices through black-market channels, the report mentioned.

Another key focus of the inquiry is whether the event was used as a cover for an unauthorised rave party. Authorities are looking into allegations that attendees were instructed to cover their mobile phone cameras, possibly to prevent the recording of activities inside the venue.

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The case is the second of its kind in recent months. In April, two MBA students reportedly lost their lives after allegedly consuming drugs at a concert hosted at the NESCO grounds in Goregaon.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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