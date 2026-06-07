Mumbai music event turns tragic as man dies, woman hospitalised; police say no evidence of drug usage found

A 28-year-old man lost his life and a woman was admitted to hospital after they allegedly consumed excessive alcohol during a music event in Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The incidents took place at the 'Klangkuenstler All Night Long' music show held at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai's Worli area, according to a Tardeo police official.

The official said the man and woman were attending the event and dancing when they allegedly drank large quantities of alcohol, including cocktails, leading to the medical emergency, as per PTI.

According to the official, the attendee's condition deteriorated during the event, following which he was immediately taken to Breach Candy Hospital in Malabar Hill. However, medical staff declared him dead when he arrived.

In a separate incident at the same event, a 31-year-old woman fell ill and was rushed to Jaslok Hospital for treatment, where her condition is reported to be stable, according to the official.

During questioning, the woman told police that she had consumed alcohol along with energy drinks before experiencing health complications, the official added.

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"No evidence of any kind of drug use has come to the fore so far in our probe. CCTV footage from the event venue and the vicinity and other electronic evidence are being checked to get greater clarity on the chain of events," the official said, as per PTI.

Mumbai music event investigation NDTV report citing sources indicated that police officers from the local jurisdiction had initially denied permission for the Worli event, citing the earlier Goregaon incident and raising concerns about public safety and crowd management. Despite these objections, higher-ranking authorities later approved the programme, the report noted.

The event featured four liquor counters, all operating with authorisation from the state Excise Department. Held between 6 pm and 10 pm, the concert concluded as scheduled, with tickets reportedly priced at ₹4,000. Following the incident, officials have begun a detailed review of the permissions granted for the event, including licences related to alcohol sales and other regulatory clearances.

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched a detailed investigation into the incident. As part of the probe, at least eight people, including event organisers, are being questioned.

Investigators are also examining the organisers' financial records to determine whether tickets were illegally sold at inflated prices through black-market channels, the report mentioned.

Another key focus of the inquiry is whether the event was used as a cover for an unauthorised rave party. Authorities are looking into allegations that attendees were instructed to cover their mobile phone cameras, possibly to prevent the recording of activities inside the venue.

Police are reportedly scrutinising the role played by private security personnel and bouncers deployed during the event. A forensic team has also been tasked with inspecting the venue's ventilation system and verifying whether the crowd size complied with permitted limits.