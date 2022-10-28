Mumbai: NCP gets nod to hold Chhath Puja at Ghatkopar ground

The organization, Shri Durga Parmeshwari Seva Mandal, is headed by a former corporator of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Rakhee Jadhav. Mumbai's civic body had revoked permission granted to the organization.
The Bombay High Court has set aside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) order canceling the permission granted earlier to an organization to perform Chhath Puja at a ground in Ghatkopar, according to the news agency ANI.
The Chhath Puja is to be organized on October 30-31 at Acharya Atre Maidan in Mumbai's Ghatkopar.
Parmeshwari Seva Mandal's request for Maidan was not considered for allocation because they were unable to provide the required NOC (No Objection Certificate) from Fire Department, local police station, and the Traffic Police, according to BMC.
BMC told the court as Parmeshwari Seva Mandal was unable to provide documents on time, their application was not considered, as per ANI reports.
It is pertinent to mention that the civic body had later granted permission to Atal Samajik Sanskruti Seva Pratisthan, an organization backed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Bhalchandra Shirsat.
"Since Atal Samajik Sanskruti Seva Pratisthan had submitted the documents on time so it was granted permission to hold the festival," BMC said as quoted by ANI.
Following this, Jadhav moved to Bombay High Court against BMC revoking the order.
Now, the Bombay HC has quashed the BMC's order. The HC also set aside BMC's order granting permission to Atal Samajik Sanskruti Seva Pratisthan to hold Chhath Puja at the ground.
This year, Chhath Puja celebrations has begun from today, October 28, while the last day of the Puja is October 31, Monday. People observe the Chhath festival and follow rigorous rituals each day. As per Drik Panchang, sunrise on Chhath Puja will be at 06:43 am, and sunset will happen at 06:03 pm. The Shashthi tithi begins at 05:49 am on October 30 and ends at 03:27 am on October 31.
