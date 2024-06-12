Mumbai, neighbouring areas to witness rains, thunderstorms in next 3-4 hours, warns IMD

  • Mumbai neighboring areas - Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Beed, Jalna, Nasik, Pune - are likely to witness rains today

Livemint
Updated03:23 PM IST
Mumbai and its neighbouring areas are likely to experience rains and thunderstorn in the next couple of hours.
Mumbai and its neighbouring areas are likely to experience rains and thunderstorn in the next couple of hours. (PTI / Shashank Parade)

Mumbai and its neighbouring areas are expected to witness rainfall and thunderstorms within the next few hours.

According to IMD Mumbai, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate rainfall, along with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, are highly likely to occur in isolated areas of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Beed, Jalna, Nasik, Pune, and Satara districts over the next 3-4 hours.

 

Meanwhile, in most parts of North India, temperatures continued to soar above the 40-degree Celsius maintaining the grip of the heatwave conditions. Delhi's Narela and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh registered scorching highs of 47.1 degrees Celsius, further intensifying the heatwave

Delhi sweltered under intense heat as the Safdarjung observatory, considered the official marker of the national capital, noted a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal average.

The Narela weather station recorded the highest temperature in the city at 47.1 degrees Celsius, IMD said in its bulletin. Other weather stations, such as Najafgarh recorded a high of 46.6 degrees Celsius while Aya Nagar recorded 44.8 degrees C, Ridge 45 degrees C and Palam 44.1 degrees C, the bulletin said.

The national capital was on an "orange" alert, which stands for "be prepared" in the India Meteorological Department (IMD) 's colour codes.

Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 47.1 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan: Churu was the hottest place with a high of 45.6 degrees

In Rajasthan, Churu was the hottest place with a high of 45.6 degrees Celsius, a MeT department official said.

Light rain was also observed in some parts of the state today.

Sriganganagar recorded 45.1 degrees, followed by 44.8 degrees each in Fatehpur and Bikaner. Pilani recorded a high of 44.7 degrees C, Sangaria 44.3 degrees, Barmer 44 degrees while it was 43.5 degrees each in Jaipur, Alwar and Jaisalmer.

Isolated heatwave returned to Jammu with the maximum temperature in the city settling at 43 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal during this part of the season, the meteorological department said.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaMumbai, neighbouring areas to witness rains, thunderstorms in next 3-4 hours, warns IMD

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

182.25
10:29 AM | 12 JUN 2024
0.9 (0.5%)

Indian Oil Corporation

168.80
10:27 AM | 12 JUN 2024
1.1 (0.66%)

Tata Power

449.55
10:29 AM | 12 JUN 2024
1.1 (0.25%)

Tata Motors

988.60
10:26 AM | 12 JUN 2024
1.5 (0.15%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Sunteck Realty

578.95
10:20 AM | 12 JUN 2024
50.65 (9.59%)

Max Healthcare Institute

870.60
09:59 AM | 12 JUN 2024
68.1 (8.49%)

Trident

40.46
10:28 AM | 12 JUN 2024
2.61 (6.9%)

Amber Enterprises India

4,104.95
10:22 AM | 12 JUN 2024
257.5 (6.69%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,660.00989.00
    Chennai
    73,231.0062.00
    Delhi
    72,802.00-225.00
    Kolkata
    73,374.00276.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue