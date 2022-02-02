Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Mumbai new covid-19 rules: BMC relaxes restrictions for parks, restaurants

Mumbai new covid-19 rules: BMC relaxes restrictions for parks, restaurants

Maharashtra government eased restrictions for 11 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, on Monday night, after both the state and Mumbai recorded the lowest single-day Covid case figures in a month (Vijay Bate)
1 min read . 12:33 PM IST Livemint

The order also relaxed curbs on Swimming pools and water parks by allowing them to open with 50% capacity.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The municipal corporation of Mumbai on Tuesday relaxed COVID-19 curbs in the state capital of Maharashtra by lifting night curfew and permitting restaurants and theatres to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

The municipal corporation of Mumbai on Tuesday relaxed COVID-19 curbs in the state capital of Maharashtra by lifting night curfew and permitting restaurants and theatres to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

"Beaches, gardens and parks to remain open as per normal timings...Amusement/Theme park to remain operational with 50 per cent of the operational capacity," reads the order.

"Beaches, gardens and parks to remain open as per normal timings...Amusement/Theme park to remain operational with 50 per cent of the operational capacity," reads the order.

The order also relaxed curbs on Swimming pools and water parks by allowing them to open with 50 per cent capacity.

The order also relaxed curbs on Swimming pools and water parks by allowing them to open with 50 per cent capacity.

"Marriages may have guests upto 25 per cent of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls or 200 whichever is lower," says the order.

"Marriages may have guests upto 25 per cent of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls or 200 whichever is lower," says the order.

The municipal corporation through its Tuesday order also allowed tourists spots and weekly bazaars to open as per normal timing.

The municipal corporation through its Tuesday order also allowed tourists spots and weekly bazaars to open as per normal timing.

Mumbai reported 803 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per BMC on Tuesday.

Mumbai reported 803 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per BMC on Tuesday.

There are 8,888 active COVID-19 patients with 1,8000 discharged in the last 24 hours, BMC said. 

There are 8,888 active COVID-19 patients with 1,8000 discharged in the last 24 hours, BMC said. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!