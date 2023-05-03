Mumbai: New metro corridor to connect international and Navi Mumbai airports soon. 5 points1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 07:03 AM IST
Two development agencies, MMRDA and CIDCO will be working on the metro project.
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is set to be connected to the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport via a new 35 km Airport Express Line metro. The metro line is expected to have a daily ridership of 9 lakh passengers and is projected to cost approximately ₹15,000 crore. Here's all you need to know about the project.
