Home / News / India / Mumbai: New metro corridor to connect international and Navi Mumbai airports soon. 5 points
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is set to be connected to the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport via a new 35 km Airport Express Line metro. The metro line is expected to have a daily ridership of 9 lakh passengers and is projected to cost approximately ₹15,000 crore. Here's all you need to know about the project.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is set to be connected to the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport via a new 35 km Airport Express Line metro. The metro line is expected to have a daily ridership of 9 lakh passengers and is projected to cost approximately ₹15,000 crore. Here's all you need to know about the project.
- Two development agencies, MMRDA and City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will be working on the project.
- The MMRDA (through Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), will build metro line 8 from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to Mankhurd, which is an 11.1 km stretch. Meanwhile, CIDCO will work on the stretch from Mankhurd to Navi Mumbai airport.
- The route will be partially underground on the Mumbai side. Between Andheri and Eastern Express Highway at Ghatkopar, the line is likely to run underground. From Ghatkopar to Mankhurd it will be elevated via the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road.
- Currently, the two airports do not have any mass rapid transport system to connect them. However, the metro for Navi Mumbai airport has been on the MMRDA’s master plan for the last 8 years.
- Commercial operations are likely to start in 2025.
- Two development agencies, MMRDA and City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will be working on the project.
- The MMRDA (through Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), will build metro line 8 from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to Mankhurd, which is an 11.1 km stretch. Meanwhile, CIDCO will work on the stretch from Mankhurd to Navi Mumbai airport.
- The route will be partially underground on the Mumbai side. Between Andheri and Eastern Express Highway at Ghatkopar, the line is likely to run underground. From Ghatkopar to Mankhurd it will be elevated via the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road.
- Currently, the two airports do not have any mass rapid transport system to connect them. However, the metro for Navi Mumbai airport has been on the MMRDA’s master plan for the last 8 years.
- Commercial operations are likely to start in 2025.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.