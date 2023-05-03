Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is set to be connected to the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport via a new 35 km Airport Express Line metro. The metro line is expected to have a daily ridership of 9 lakh passengers and is projected to cost approximately ₹15,000 crore. Here's all you need to know about the project.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}