Mumbai: New rules for sealing of buildings amid Covid surge from today. Details here
Mumbai: The new guidelines shall come into effect from today, that is January 4, 2021
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued fresh guidelines for sealing the buildings in Mumbai amid the rise in covid cases. The guidelines shall come into effect from today, that is January 4, 2021.
"With the continuous threat of rising cases of COVID-19 in the city of Mumbai in the past few days and detection of Variant of Concern (VoC) Omicron suggesting an increase in transmissibility, earlier guidelines issued on March 1, 2021, for sealed buildings stands revised," the order copy said.
BMC issues new guidelines
The de-sealing decision of the building/wing could be taken at the respective ward level.
Meanwhile, India's Covid tally rose to 3,49,60,261 with 37,379 new cases, while the active cases increased to 1,71,830, according to the data updated at 8 am.
Maharashtra reported 12,160 fresh COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Monday.
