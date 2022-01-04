Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued fresh guidelines for sealing the buildings in Mumbai amid the rise in covid cases. The guidelines shall come into effect from today, that is January 4, 2021.

"With the continuous threat of rising cases of COVID-19 in the city of Mumbai in the past few days and detection of Variant of Concern (VoC) Omicron suggesting an increase in transmissibility, earlier guidelines issued on March 1, 2021, for sealed buildings stands revised," the order copy said.

BMC issues new guidelines

The whole building or a wing shall be sealed if more than 20 per cent of the occupied number of flats in the building or wing has COVID-19 patients.

BMC further notified that the patient and contacts shall strictly follow the current guidelines of home isolation and hygiene etiquettes while in home quarantine.

Patient shall be isolated for at least 10 days from onset of symptoms/testing (in case of asymptomatic)

The patient should have no fever for continuous three days before coming out of isolation.

High-risk contacts shall be home quarantined for seven days, as per new BMC guidelines.

Testing on 5th to 7th day or immediately if symptomatic and further protocols to be followed based on test results.

Due care shall be taken by the building managing committees to ensure supplies of food, medicines and essentials to the families in quarantine.

The de-sealing decision of the building/wing could be taken at the respective ward level.

Meanwhile, India's Covid tally rose to 3,49,60,261 with 37,379 new cases, while the active cases increased to 1,71,830, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Maharashtra reported 12,160 fresh COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Monday.

