Mumbai News: 11-year-old loses mother in road accident, gets ₹1.1 crore in insurance compensation
Ritika Ashokan will receive ₹1.1 crore compensation for her mother's 2015 accident death. Her father and grandfather also died during case proceedings.
An 11-year-old girl, Ritika Ashokan, has been awarded ₹1.1 crore in compensation by a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal. This decision comes after her mother died in an accident in Mazgaon in 2015 when their scooter was hit by a trailer, The Times of India reported.