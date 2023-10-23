Mumbai news: 2 dead as fire breaks out in nine-storey building in Kandivali

A major fire broke out on the first floor of a nine-storey building in the Kandivali area of Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai, where 2 people lost their lives and 3 persons are injured, reported news agency ANI on 23 October.

According to the fire department, the deceased has been identified as Glory Walphati (43) and Josu Gems Robert (8). Three other persons Lakshmi Bura (40), Rajeshwari Bhartare (24) and Ranjan Subodh Shah (76) - sustained burn injuries.

Mumbai Fire Services rushed fire tenders to the Pavan Dham Veena Santur building after receiving information of the blaze at 12:27 pm today, an official said.

Four fire engines and other vehicles of the fire brigade rushed to the spot, a civic official said.

"Fire-fighting operation is going on with the help of two small hose lines and one first aid line of four motor pumps," the official said.

All the concerned agencies, including Adani Power, police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward and the 108 ambulance service have been mobilised, he said.

As per details, published by Times of India, the injured have been rushed to Shatabdi hospital.

The fire has been confined to electric wiring and electric installations, said the report, adding, the exact reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Sunil Rane said that the police and fire brigade are investigating how the fire broke out.

"After the fire broke out on the first floor, smoke spread up to six-seven floors, due to which a lot of damage occurred in the building...The police and fire brigade are investigating how the fire broke out. We are continuously in contact with them," BJP MLA said.

Earlier this month, seven people had lost their lives and more than 40 were injured after a fire tore through a ground-plus-seven-storey residential building in Mumbai’s Goregaon area while 30 residents were rescued.

With agency inputs.

