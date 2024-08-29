Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai News: 24-year-old dies as speeding car rams into bike in Goregaon hit and run, two arrested

Mumbai News: 24-year-old dies as speeding car rams into bike in Goregaon hit and run, two arrested

Livemint

  • A 24-year-old man lost his life after a speeding car hit the bike in Mumbai's Goregaon area.

Mumbai police arrested two people in connection with Goregaon hit and run case.

In yet another hit-and-run incident in Mumbai, a 24-year-old man died after a speeding car hit his bike in Goregaon area.

The accused fled the spot after the incident.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, however, he was declared dead.

“As soon as the information of the incident was received, police reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital where the doctor declared him dead," reported ANI quoting police.

Police added that the car has been seized, two people have been arrested and one accused is a minor.

