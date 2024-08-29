In yet another hit-and-run incident in Mumbai, a 24-year-old man died after a speeding car hit his bike in Goregaon area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The accused fled the spot after the incident.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, however, he was declared dead.

“As soon as the information of the incident was received, police reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital where the doctor declared him dead," reported ANI quoting police.