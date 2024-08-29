Mumbai News: 24-year-old dies as speeding car rams into bike in Goregaon hit and run, two arrested
- A 24-year-old man lost his life after a speeding car hit the bike in Mumbai's Goregaon area.
In yet another hit-and-run incident in Mumbai, a 24-year-old man died after a speeding car hit his bike in Goregaon area.
The accused fled the spot after the incident.
The victim was rushed to the hospital, however, he was declared dead.
“As soon as the information of the incident was received, police reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital where the doctor declared him dead," reported ANI quoting police.
Police added that the car has been seized, two people have been arrested and one accused is a minor.