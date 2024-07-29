In Mumbai, third BMW car hit-and-run case has come to light from Worli. A 28-year-old man, Vinod Laad, was killed in the accident.

In another hit-and-run incident, a speeding BMW struck and killed a 28-year-old man in Mumbai's Worli on July 20 but the incident came to light on Monday. The accused, Kiran Indulkar, fled the scene but was later arrested, India Today reported.

Vinod Laad, the victim, was riding his two-wheeler home from work when Indulkar's BMW struck him from behind on Abdul Gaffer Khan Road, Worli. Indulkar fled the scene, leaving Vinod severely injured. Locals who found him rushed him to the hospital.

On July 27, Vinod Laad passed away from his injuries, seven days after the accident. A case was filed, and Indulkar was subsequently arrested. This incident marks the second hit-and-run involving a BMW in Mumbai this month and the third in total.

Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case On July 7, Mihir Shah, son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, was taken into custody after his car collided with a scooter, resulting in the death of a 45-year-old woman and injuries to her husband.

The probe has found that Mihir Shah sped off towards the Bandra Worli Sea Link even as the woman remained on the bonnet of the car and then got entangled in its wheels for a distance of a more that 1.5 kilometres.

His case was heard on July 16 in Sewri court, where he was placed in judicial custody until July 30. Shah refused to disclose the reason for fleeing the scene or his whereabouts to the police.

An Innova collided with a rickshaw in Navi Mumbai on July 28, resulting in the rickshaw driver's death. The vehicle lost control after the crash, hitting two additional cars parked on the side of the road, according to The Times of India.

The driver fled but was subsequently apprehended by the police. Earlier, on July 22, an Audi struck two rickshaws, injuring the drivers and passengers. The Audi has been impounded, and the investigation is ongoing.

