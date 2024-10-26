Mumbai news: Arabic teacher arrested for allegedly molesting a girl 10 years ago

The girl student of a Mumbai school disclosed during a counselling session that she was allegedly molested by the teacher a decade ago

Livemint
Published26 Oct 2024, 10:36 PM IST
The accused was arrested by the police within four hours of the case being registered.
The accused was arrested by the police within four hours of the case being registered.

A 17-year-old girl student of a Mumbai school disclosed during a counselling session that she was allegedly molested by a teacher of Arabic language a decade ago.

A case was filed against the accused on Thursday on the complaint of the school where the victim is studying in Class XII, a Powai police station official said on Saturday.

The accused was arrested by the police within four hours of the case being registered.

Also Read | Maharashtra govt announces initiative ‘Har Ghar Durga’ to empower women

"The girl said at the counselling session that the teacher used to come to her home to teach Arabic. If she did not complete her homework, the accused would touch her inappropriately. The girl said these incidents took place when she was 6-8 years old," the official said.

The accused has been charged under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In a separate case, a teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class IX tribal student at a residential school in Dahod district of Gujarat, a police official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Bengaluru shocker: Man kills roommate over suspected love triangle

The incident took place in a residential school for tribals in Khalta village and the accused has been identified as Kalpesh Baria, the Dhanpur police station official said.

"Baria called the 17-year-old student to his quarters in the Khalta ashramshala campus on Thursday evening on the pretext of cooking for him and made sexual overtures. He also grabbed her from behind. She managed to leave from the place only after she called her sister there," the official said.

"After her siblings, who study in the same school, found out about her ordeal, they informer their father. The family lodged a complaint against Baria on Friday and he was arrested soon after," he said.

Also Read | Chennai: Tamil film director arrested for alleged derogatory remarks on Prasadam

Baria has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 75 (1)(i) (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures), section 8 (sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The ashramshala is run by the state social welfare department.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 10:36 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMumbai news: Arabic teacher arrested for allegedly molesting a girl 10 years ago

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,605.00130.00
      Chennai
      79,611.00130.00
      Delhi
      79,763.00130.00
      Kolkata
      79,615.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.