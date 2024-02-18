Mumbai authorities have announced the temporary closure of the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), commonly known as Atal Setu. This closure is due to the L&T Sea Bridge Marathon 2024, which will traverse the sea link. The trans-harbour link will be inaccessible to commuters from 11 pm on Saturday, February 17, until 1 pm on Sunday, as confirmed by the Mumbai Police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In view of the #AtalSetu (MTHL) route Marathon from Gadi Adda Mumbai to Chirle Navi Mumbai on Sunday 18th Feb, following arrangements will be in place from 11 pm on 17th Feb to 1 pm on 18th Feb. No vehicles will be allowed on #AtalSetu during this period," Mumbai Traffic Police informed via a tweet on 17 February.

During the marathon, vehicular operations on the Atal Setu will be suspended. To mitigate potential traffic congestion and confusion, alternative routes have been designated by the Mumbai Police for commuters' convenience

Meanwhile, the recently inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) sea bridge has recorded traffic of over 8 lakh vehicles as of now, as per the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

The 21.8 km-long country's longest sea link between Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai and Sewri in Mumbai was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12 and opened for the public on the very next day.

RDAMM Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee, speaking to ANI, said that the vehicles passing without toll on the bridge have become a matter of serious concern.

"Nearly 4 per cent vehicles have gone without paying the toll since the inauguration of the bridge on January 12, with an average of ₹30,000 per day on Atal Setu Bridge, and 4 per cent of the vehicles go without paying the toll naka, which remains a matter of concern for the authorities," he said.

He further said that the journey from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai through this bridge has taken just 20 minutes.

"More than 8 lakh vehicles have passed on this bridge so far, the journey from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai through this bridge has become just 20 minutes," he said.

Mukherjee further said that as many as 4 accidents took place on this bridge within a month, in which 5 people were injured, including one in serious condition.

The 21.8-kilometre bridge of which 16.5 km is on the sea and remaining 5.5 viaducts on road on either sides provides end-to-end connectivity between Sewri, South Mumbai to Chirle Navi Mumbai. It has three interchanges at Sewri of South Mumbai, Ulwe and Chirle-- both in Navi Mumbai.

-With agency inputs

