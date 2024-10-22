Mumbai news: BMC asks people to filter and boil water before consumption over high turbidity

  • Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation received several complaints of turbid water supply from certain areas in the eastern suburbs and island city.

Livemint
Published22 Oct 2024, 11:08 PM IST
File photo: Hindustan Times
File photo: Hindustan Times

Amid a rising number of complaints about turbid water supply, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday asked the city residents to filter and boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

The civic body had received several complaints of turbid water supply from certain areas in the eastern suburbs and island city, it said in a statement.

Due to continuous rainfall in the catchment area of Bhatsa reservoir over the past three to four days, increase in the turbidity of water in the river channel has been observed since Monday, the statement said.

"The Hydraulic Engineering Department is undertaking necessary measures at the water treatment plant to reduce turbidity levels, and adequate chlorine treatment is also being administered to ensure the water is clean and pure enough," the BMC said.

Turbidity is a measure of the level of particles such as sediment, plankton, or organic by-products in a body of water.

As the turbidity of water increases, it becomes denser and less clear due to a higher concentration of these light-blocking particles.

Mumbai receives water supply from seven lakes including the Bhatsa reservoir.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 11:08 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMumbai news: BMC asks people to filter and boil water before consumption over high turbidity

