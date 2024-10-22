Amid a rising number of complaints about turbid water supply, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday asked the city residents to filter and boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The civic body had received several complaints of turbid water supply from certain areas in the eastern suburbs and island city, it said in a statement.

Due to continuous rainfall in the catchment area of Bhatsa reservoir over the past three to four days, increase in the turbidity of water in the river channel has been observed since Monday, the statement said.

"The Hydraulic Engineering Department is undertaking necessary measures at the water treatment plant to reduce turbidity levels, and adequate chlorine treatment is also being administered to ensure the water is clean and pure enough," the BMC said.

Turbidity is a measure of the level of particles such as sediment, plankton, or organic by-products in a body of water.

As the turbidity of water increases, it becomes denser and less clear due to a higher concentration of these light-blocking particles.