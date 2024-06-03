Western Railways suspends suburban train services from platforms 1 & 2 at Borivali Station due to technical issues. Trains operating from platforms 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8.

Western Railways on Monday said that suburban train services from platforms 1 and 2 at Mumbai's Borivali Station are currently suspended due to technical issues, including cable cuts at points 107/108, 111/112, and 131/132. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, Western Railway wrote, “Due to some technical issues of cable being cut, point no 107/108, point no 111/112 & point no 131/132 are not operational currently therefore Suburban trains not being operated from platform nos 1 & 2 of Borivali Station. Trains are being operated from platform nos 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8 at Borivali station. Point Nos 107, 108 & 111 are being clamped and restoration work is ongoing at priority to restore normalcy." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trains operate from platforms 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8. Restoration efforts are prioritised to rectify the issues and resume normal operations.

Trains operate from platforms 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8. Restoration efforts are prioritised to rectify the issues and resume normal operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Western Railway further added that all Slow suburban trains are running late by 15-20 minutes.

Borivali, a bustling railway station in north Mumbai, is a vital transit hub for countless commuters and office-goers relying on local train services daily.

PTI reported, citing a spokesperson from the Western Railway, that suburban trains were temporarily halted from operating on platform numbers 1 and 2 at Borivali station due to a cable being cut, which affected certain track changing points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, train services continued seamlessly from the remaining platforms (3 to 8) at the station, ensuring minimal disruption for passengers, as confirmed by the official.

Notably, the Western Railway operates over 1,300 suburban services daily, catering to approximately 30 lakh commuters travelling across its extensive network, spanning from Churchgate in south Mumbai to Dahanu in the neighbouring Palghar district.

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!