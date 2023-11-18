comScore
Mumbai news: Case registered against Shiv Sena UBT leader Aditya Thackeray and 2 others. Details here
Mumbai news: Case registered against Shiv Sena UBT leader Aditya Thackeray and 2 others. Details here

 Livemint

Mumbai police registers case against Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Aditya Thackeray, Sunil Shinde, and Sachin Ahir.

Mumbai: Mumbai police registers case against Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Aditya Thackeray, Sunil Shinde, and Sachin Ahir. (File image: PTI)Premium
Mumbai: Mumbai police registers case against Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Aditya Thackeray, Sunil Shinde, and Sachin Ahir. (File image: PTI)

A case has been registered at NM Joshi Police Station against Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Aditya Thackeray, Sunil Shinde, and Sachin Ahir. As per media reports, the case has been registered in connection with the opening of Delai Road Bridge Lane.

As per the Mumbai police, the case has been registered under sections 143, 149, 326 and 447 of IPC.

(More details awaited)

Updated: 18 Nov 2023, 08:34 AM IST
