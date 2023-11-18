Mumbai news: Case registered against Shiv Sena UBT leader Aditya Thackeray and 2 others. Details here
Mumbai police registers case against Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Aditya Thackeray, Sunil Shinde, and Sachin Ahir.
A case has been registered at NM Joshi Police Station against Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Aditya Thackeray, Sunil Shinde, and Sachin Ahir. As per media reports, the case has been registered in connection with the opening of Delai Road Bridge Lane.
