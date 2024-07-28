Mumbai news: Central Railway announces mega block today; THESE lines to remain out of service; Check details

  • Central Railway announces mega block on Sunday. Check details

Published28 Jul 2024, 07:22 AM IST
A rush of commuters at Thane station in Mumbai, India, ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )
A rush of commuters at Thane station in Mumbai, India, ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )(HT_PRINT)

Central Railway has scheduled a mega block on its suburban sections to facilitate essential engineering and maintenance work on Sunday.

During this period, both Up and Down lines between Thane-Panvel, Matunga-Mulund, and Panvel-Vashi will be temporarily out of service.

Up Trans-Harbour Line Services: Trains from Panvel to Thane will be canceled between 11:02 am and 3:53 pm.

Down Trans-Harbour Line Services: Trains from Thane to Panvel will be canceled between 10:01 am and 3:20 pm.

For your convenience:

The last down trans-harbour line local train from Thane to Panvel before the block will depart at 9:39 am. The first train after the block will depart at 4:00 pm.

The last down trans-harbour line local train from Panvel to Thane before the block will leave at 10:41 am, with the first train after the block departing at 4:26 pm.

Notification issued about Railway megablock.

Special local trains will be operational between Thane and Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period. Additionally, port line services between Belapur/Nerul and Uran stations will continue as usual.

In addition, the Up and Down fast lines between Mulund and Matunga will be out of service from 11:05 am to 3:05 pm. Similarly, the Panvel to Vashi harbour line will remain suspended from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm.

