Central Railway has scheduled a mega block on its suburban sections to facilitate essential engineering and maintenance work on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During this period, both Up and Down lines between Thane-Panvel, Matunga-Mulund, and Panvel-Vashi will be temporarily out of service.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Up Trans-Harbour Line Services: Trains from Panvel to Thane will be canceled between 11:02 am and 3:53 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Down Trans-Harbour Line Services: Trains from Thane to Panvel will be canceled between 10:01 am and 3:20 pm.

For your convenience: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The last down trans-harbour line local train from Thane to Panvel before the block will depart at 9:39 am. The first train after the block will depart at 4:00 pm.

The last down trans-harbour line local train from Panvel to Thane before the block will leave at 10:41 am, with the first train after the block departing at 4:26 pm.

Notification issued about Railway megablock.

Special local trains will be operational between Thane and Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period. Additionally, port line services between Belapur/Nerul and Uran stations will continue as usual. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition, the Up and Down fast lines between Mulund and Matunga will be out of service from 11:05 am to 3:05 pm. Similarly, the Panvel to Vashi harbour line will remain suspended from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!