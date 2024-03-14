Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai airport facing delays up to 2 hours due to air traffic radar system: Report

Mumbai airport facing delays up to 2 hours due to air traffic radar system: Report

Livemint

Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport facing delays up to 2 hours due to air traffic radar system

The Mumbai airport is facing delays for up to two hours because of fault in air traffic radar system

Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is facing delays of up to 2 hours because of fault in air traffic radar automation system, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) reported CNBC-TV18 on Thursday. The fault in radar system led to flight delays causing passenger inconvenience.

The air traffic radar automation system at the airport were not functioning from 3 pm to 5:15 pm on Thursday, reported CNBC-TV 18 citing officials.

(This is a breaking, refresh for update)

