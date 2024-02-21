Mumbai News: Cops discover 54 detonators abandoned at Kalyan railway station
The Railway Police official said the boxes were spotted by the GRP lying unattended on the platform No. 1 of the usually crowded station on the Central Railway (CR) route following which a dog squad and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) personnel were immediately called to the spot
In Mumbai more than 50 detonators were discovered in two boxes abandoned on a platform at Kalyan railway station in Thane district on Wednesday, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official informed.
