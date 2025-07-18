Subscribe

Mumbai news: Cylinder blast causes three-storey chawl collapse in Bandra; 12 people rescued so far

A three-storey chawl collapsed in Bandra, Mumbai, early Friday, trapping at least 10 people. Seven have been rescued and hospitalized. The incident occurred around 5.56 am, prompting a search and rescue operation involving fire engines and local authorities.

Published18 Jul 2025, 10:24 AM IST
A three-storey chawl in Mumbai’s western suburb of Bandra collapsed early Friday morning.

According to Mumbai Police, the incident took place around 7:50 am. So far, 12 people have been rescued from the rubble and taken to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment, ANI reported.

According to the initial investigation, a cylinder blast took place in the building, after which some parts of the building suddenly collapsed, the officials added.

Relief and rescue work is being carried out by the Fire Department, Mumbai Police and BMC at the spot.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

 
