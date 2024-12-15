Days after a BEST bus mowed down seven persons in Kurla, a motorcyclist got run over by an electric bus of the transport body in the Govandi area here, police said on Sunday.

“The accident occurred at the Shivaji Nager junction in Govandi late on Saturday night,” an official told PTI.

“The bus was heading towards the Kurla bus depot from Shivaji Nagar when the victim's two-wheeler came in contact with one of the rear tyres of the bus, and he got run over,” the official said.

The victim, Dikshit Vinod Rajput, sustained a severe head injury and was rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead before admission, he said.

The police have arrested the bus driver, Vinod Aabaji Rankhambe (39), under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act, and further investigation is underway, the official said.

Earlier this week, an electric bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) mowed down seven persons and injured 42 others on the S G Barve Marg in Kurla (West). Driver Sanjay More (54), who was at the wheel of the ill-fated bus, was later arrested.

The bus collided with 30-40 vehicles over a 100-meter stretch before crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building, breaking its compound wall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said earlier.

Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande said brake failure was the reason of the accident. He said that the bus driver pressed the accelerator in panic after losing control of the vehicle and rammed into 30-35 people.

"A bus which left from Kurla Station, its brake got failed and the driver lost control of the bus. The driver got scared and instead of pressing the brake, he pressed the accelerator and the speed of the bus increased. He couldn't control the bus and rammed into 30-35 people... people died, 4 people are in serious condition. The injured are being treated in Sion Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital and other private hospitals," Lande told reporters.