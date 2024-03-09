Mumbai news: Doctor duped by cyber fraudster posing as cop. Details here
Mumbai news: The fraudster initially pretended to be from a courier company and informed Dr. Esther that authorities at Mumbai airport had intercepted a package addressed to her
A 27-year-old doctor working at a civic-run hospital in Mumbai, Dr. Blessy Esther, was tricked by a cyber scam and lost ₹7.33 lakh to a con artist posing as a Mumbai police officer. The fraudster initially pretended to be from a courier company and informed Dr. Esther that authorities at Mumbai airport had intercepted a package addressed to her. The package supposedly contained passports, credit cards, drugs, clothes, and a laptop.