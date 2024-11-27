The case involves Salim Ali Ibrahim Shaikh, a resident of Dongri, accused of killing his son Salim Shaikh on August 24, 2018.

A father was sentenced to life term in prison by the Mumbai Sessions Court for stabbing his 20-year-old son to death with a pair of scissors.

The murder took place in August 2018 after the son refused to call his stepmother ‘ammi’ (mother).

The case involves Salim Ali Ibrahim Shaikh, a resident of Dongri, accused of killing his son Salim Shaikh on August 24, 2018.

According to the FIR filed by Salim Shaikh’s mother, the incident took place following a quarrel between the father and the son.

The argument turned violent when the son refused to call his stepmother 'ammi’.

Fearing harm to her son, she rushed to the police station to seek help.

By the time police arrived at the scene, the son was lying in a pool of blood, being stabbed multiple times with a pair of scissors.

However, during the trial, the father claimed that his son's death was not a homicide but a suicide.

He also told the court that under the influence of drugs, his son had inflicted injuries upon himself.

Surprisingly, his mother also supported her husband’s version.

But, Judge Dr SD Tawshikar, after examining the evidence, ruled that the wounds were both antemortem and homicidal.

The court also said that the father had fled from the crime scene, and the mother would not have rushed to the police station for help if her son was attempting suicide.

These two points contradicted the suicide claim.

The court also noted that the use of a sharp object like a scissor and the nature of the assault demonstrate cruelty and the intentional taking of undue advantage.

The judge concluded that "the culpable homicide of the deceased is nothing but a murder."