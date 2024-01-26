 Mumbai news: 6 hours on, ops underway to control massive fire at Kamathipura restaurant; 1 dead | Mint
Mumbai news: 6 hours on, ops underway to control massive fire at Kamathipura restaurant; 1 dead

 Livemint

Mumbai: A fire at a restaurant in Kamathipura, Grant Road has resulted in one death. The rescue team is currently searching for other missing and injured individuals.

Fire tenders douse blaze (Representative image) (Pixabay)Premium
Fire tenders douse blaze (Representative image) (Pixabay)

A massive fire broke out at a restaurant in Kamathipura, Grant Road at 2 am on the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday. According to the ANI news agency, one person has died in the incident. "One unknown male person's charred body was found in the bathroom at said premises and was moved to JJ Hospital in Amb 108," an official from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The rescue team is searching for other missing and injured people.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Fire Service said four teams of fire tenders have reached the restaurant. A total of 20 fire engines and 2 lines from a high-rise building are in operation to douse the A-level fire. Due to flames, a nearby mall and a high-rise building have been vacated.

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited)

Published: 26 Jan 2024, 07:55 AM IST
