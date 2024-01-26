A massive fire broke out at a restaurant in Kamathipura, Grant Road at 2 am on the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday. According to the ANI news agency, one person has died in the incident. "One unknown male person's charred body was found in the bathroom at said premises and was moved to JJ Hospital in Amb 108," an official from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The rescue team is searching for other missing and injured people.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Fire Service said four teams of fire tenders have reached the restaurant. A total of 20 fire engines and 2 lines from a high-rise building are in operation to douse the A-level fire. Due to flames, a nearby mall and a high-rise building have been vacated.

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited)

