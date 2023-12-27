comScore
Mumbai news: Fire breaks out at shopping centre in Malad; many feared trapped
Mumbai news: Fire breaks out at shopping centre in Malad; many feared trapped

 Livemint

Fire in Malad: The fire brigade vehicles have rushed to the spot and the rescue operation is reported to be on

Representational Image: A massive fire broke out at a shopping centre in the Malad area of Mumbai (ANI)Premium
Representational Image: A massive fire broke out at a shopping centre in the Malad area of Mumbai (ANI)

A fire broke out at the Acme Shopping Centre in the Malad area of Mumbai and some people are feared to be trapped inside, the local administration said on Wednesday. The fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and the rescue operation is reported to be on. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and details are awaited.

The news agency PTI reported that a fire was reported at the Acme Shopping Centre at around 6:50 PM. The personnel of the fire department rescued at least 11 persons from the shopping centre while the eye-witnesses claim that more than 10 individuals are still stuck on the upper floor of the building.

The administration informed that all those rescued are safe and the fire department is dousing the fire. As per the officials, the fire was mainly confined to electric appliances, wiring, and furniture in two shops on the first floor of the shopping centre.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade also released a statement on the fire incident. “Fire broke out in a shopping centre in the Malad area of Mumbai. 11 people were safely evacuated from the shopping centre. No injuries were reported. Fire tenders are at the spot and efforts to control the fire are underway," it said.

Fire at Mumbai’s Phoenix Mills Mall

The recent fire incident in Mumbai comes just 2 days after a fire broke out at the parking of the popular Phoenix Mills Mall in Lower Parel. As per the reports, more than 30 bikes parked in the mall were charred owing to the fire. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) informed that a fire broke out parking facility for the PVR Cinemas at the mall.

The civic body informed the fire was extinguished within minutes and no major loss of property and life was reported.

 

Published: 27 Dec 2023, 08:06 PM IST
